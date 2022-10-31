Inflation in Europe hits a record high of 10.7% as officials face tough choices

A stunning new jump in consumer prices in Europe suggests that inflation has stubbornly worked its way across the continent despite slowing growth, complicating policymakers’ efforts to steer economies through a difficult winter and potential recession.

Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro as their currency rose at a record annual rate of 10.7 percent in October European Commission reported on Monday. In September, the rate was 9.9 percent. Twelve months ago, the rate was 4.1 percent.

The relentless upward march is accentuating the difficult choices facing Europe’s elected leaders and central bankers. They renewed their determination to stop the price hike European Central Bank It announced last week that it raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the second time in a row. until SeptemberThe bank has not made such a large increase since 1999, in the early days of the eurozone.

But there are growing concerns that efforts to control inflation by making borrowing and mortgages more expensive will hasten countries’ slide into recession, stifling investment and increasing unemployment.