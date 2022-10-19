Inflation has risen to record levels in Europe, and Hungary’s rate is the fourth worst in the entire EU

In September, it became smaller than the fortress, but euro zone inflation still rose to a new peak. September’s figure was 9.9 percent after 9.1 percent in August, according to data released by Eurostat on Wednesday. The market expected an annual increase in consumer prices of about 10 percent.

A year ago, in September 2021, inflation in the euro zone was 3.4 percent.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is a price index calculated by Eurostat from consumption data provided by national statistical offices, a harmonized index that ensures comparability of inflation indicators across EU member states. A harmonized consumer price index covers goods and services that form part of the final consumption expenditure of households.

In September, the biggest contributor to the annual inflation rate in the Eurozone was energy prices, which rose by 4.19 percentage points. Food, liquor and tobacco contributed 2.47 percentage points, services 1.80 percentage points and non-energy industrial goods 1.47 percentage points to annual inflation.

On a year-on-year basis, energy prices rose 40.7 percent in September after 38.6 percent in August.

Food and entertainment prices rose 11.8 percent after 10.6 percent in August. Excluding energy prices, food and leisure items, annual inflation would have been 4.8 percent, up from 4.3 percent in August.

Inflation in the European Union was 10.9 percent in September, up from 10.1 percent in August. Year-on-year inflation was 3.6 percent in September last year.

The smallest annual price increase in consumer prices – 6.2 percent – was recorded in France in September, compared to 8.4 percent in Finland.

In Estonia, the highest annual price increase was 24.1 percent. It is followed by Lithuania at 22.5 percent, Latvia at 22.0 percent, and Hungary at 20.7 percent.

Compared to August, annual inflation decreased in six member states, remained unchanged in one member state, and increased in twenty.