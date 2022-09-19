Infinity Smash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai details game modes and growth system; TGS 2022

publisher Square Enix and developers game studio And the kai رسومات drawings Show live gameplay for the first time for Infinity Strach: Dragon Quest Adventure Day during the Dragon Adventure The conspiracy Day Theatrical event at Tokyo Game Show 2022.

Square Enix also shared the following new information:

■ ways to play in Infinity Strach: Dragon Quest Adventure DayThere are two modes: “Story Mode”, in which players can enjoy a story Dragon Quest Adventure Day TV animation, and the original “Temple of Memories” dungeon, in which different enemies and stage mechanics appear every time you play. Story Mode Story mode allows players to experience a story Dragon Quest Adventure Day TV anime until “Battle of Sovereign Rock Castle”. Run across the fields as you control the disciples of Avan Dai, Popp, Maam and Hyunckel, and fight in exciting battles against powerful bosses. There are also many CG movies that remind us of anime scenes. Go on an adventure with Dai and friends! Temple of Memories Temple of Memories is an original layered dungeon in which different enemies and stage mechanics appear every time you play. The different “choices” you make are the key to clearing this dungeon, and depending on those choices, your characters’ abilities may be enhanced, or you face a powerful enemy… ■Original Growth System: Bond Memories As you progress on your adventure, you will be able to obtain items called Bond Memories. Each character can be equipped with Bond Memories, which will increase their various stats such as attack power or HP according to the equipped memory. When you first get Bond Memory, it will display a scene from one take of that memory from the original comic.

Infinity Strach: Dragon Quest Adventure Day in development for PlayStation 5And the Playstation 4And the convertsAnd the computer via Steam. A release date hasn’t been announced yet, but it will be released simultaneously all over the world.

Watch the clips below. View a new set of screenshots in the gallery.

Infinity Strach: Dragon Quest Adventure Day Play

Einglish

1:01:48 to 1:04:24 – Temple of Memories game

1:05:11 to 1:11:56 – Story Mode Chapter 3-3 Gameplay

1:13:29 to 1:15:10 – Story Mode Chapter 3-4 Gameplay

Japanese

1:02:50 to 1:05:26 – Temple of Memories game

1:06:13 to 1:12:58 – story mode chapter 3-3 gameplay

1:14:31 to 1:16:12 – Story Mode Chapter 3-4 Gameplay