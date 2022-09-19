September 19, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Infinity Smash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai details game modes and growth system; TGS 2022

Ayhan 17 mins ago 2 min read
Infinity Smash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai details game modes and growth system; TGS 2022

publisher Square Enix and developers game studio And the kai رسومات drawings Show live gameplay for the first time for Infinity Strach: Dragon Quest Adventure Day during the Dragon Adventure The conspiracy Day Theatrical event at Tokyo Game Show 2022.

Square Enix also shared the following new information:

■ ways to play

in Infinity Strach: Dragon Quest Adventure DayThere are two modes: “Story Mode”, in which players can enjoy a story Dragon Quest Adventure Day TV animation, and the original “Temple of Memories” dungeon, in which different enemies and stage mechanics appear every time you play.

Story Mode

Story mode allows players to experience a story Dragon Quest Adventure Day TV anime until “Battle of Sovereign Rock Castle”. Run across the fields as you control the disciples of Avan Dai, Popp, Maam and Hyunckel, and fight in exciting battles against powerful bosses. There are also many CG movies that remind us of anime scenes. Go on an adventure with Dai and friends!

Infinity Strach: Dragon Quest Adventure Day
Infinity Strach: Dragon Quest Adventure Day
Infinity Strach: Dragon Quest Adventure Day
Infinity Strach: Dragon Quest Adventure Day

Temple of Memories

Temple of Memories is an original layered dungeon in which different enemies and stage mechanics appear every time you play. The different “choices” you make are the key to clearing this dungeon, and depending on those choices, your characters’ abilities may be enhanced, or you face a powerful enemy…

Infinity Strach: Dragon Quest Adventure Day
Infinity Strach: Dragon Quest Adventure Day

■Original Growth System: Bond Memories

As you progress on your adventure, you will be able to obtain items called Bond Memories. Each character can be equipped with Bond Memories, which will increase their various stats such as attack power or HP according to the equipped memory. When you first get Bond Memory, it will display a scene from one take of that memory from the original comic.

Infinity Strach: Dragon Quest Adventure Day
Infinity Strach: Dragon Quest Adventure Day

Infinity Strach: Dragon Quest Adventure Day in development for PlayStation 5And the Playstation 4And the convertsAnd the computer via Steam. A release date hasn’t been announced yet, but it will be released simultaneously all over the world.

Watch the clips below. View a new set of screenshots in the gallery.

Infinity Strach: Dragon Quest Adventure Day Play

Einglish

  • 1:01:48 to 1:04:24 – Temple of Memories game
  • 1:05:11 to 1:11:56 – Story Mode Chapter 3-3 Gameplay
  • 1:13:29 to 1:15:10 – Story Mode Chapter 3-4 Gameplay

Japanese

  • 1:02:50 to 1:05:26 – Temple of Memories game
  • 1:06:13 to 1:12:58 – story mode chapter 3-3 gameplay
  • 1:14:31 to 1:16:12 – Story Mode Chapter 3-4 Gameplay

shots

See also  M1 Ultra outperforms 28-core Intel Mac Pro processor in first leaked test

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

iPhone 14 Pro camera shakes and vibrates in TikTok, Snapchat and other apps

8 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

GTA 6: gameplay videos have been leaked

16 hours ago Ayhan
6 min read

Do you have a broadcast device? You need to change these settings as soon as possible

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

2 min read

Hong Kong shares led losses; Fed and Bank of Japan meeting this week

25 seconds ago Izer
2 min read

Trina McGee Reveals Why Angela Wasn’t On ‘Boy Meets World’ Finale – Deadline

6 mins ago Muhammad
6 min read

SpaceX successfully launched the Starlink mission on the sixth attempt – Spaceflight Now

11 mins ago Izer
4 min read

Taxi Fountas accused of using racial slurs during DC United’s loss

12 mins ago Emet