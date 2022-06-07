India’s stock market: India’s share of global market capitalization is at its highest level in a decade at 3.1 percent

India’s share of the total value of global equities has reached its highest level in a decade, driven by a sharp outperformance of Asia’s third largest economy bolstered by an influx of domestic money. The country’s share of global market capitalization increased to 3.1% on a three-month rolling basis, according to data from Bloomberg. India’s share fell to the lowest level of 2.1% in March 2020. It has been expanding continuously since then. Long term for the country