India’s stock market: India’s share of global market capitalization is at its highest level in a decade at 3.1 percent

Summary
India’s outperformance is largely due to the continuous buying by local investors. They have cumulatively invested $34 billion in Indian stocks over the past year, while foreign investors have withdrawn $25 billion.
India’s share of the total value of global equities has reached its highest level in a decade, driven by a sharp outperformance of Asia’s third largest economy bolstered by an influx of domestic money. The country’s share of global market capitalization increased to 3.1% on a three-month rolling basis, according to data from Bloomberg. India’s share fell to the lowest level of 2.1% in March 2020. It has been expanding continuously since then. Long term for the country
- font size
cryyoung
cryAverage
crybig
- printing press
- Suspension
Why ?
-
Economic Times exclusives, editorials and expert opinions Across more than 20 sectors
-
Inventory analysis. Find the store. Industry trends Over 4000+ Shares
-
Clean experience with
Minimal ads
-
Comment and share With the ET Prime community
-
exclusive invitations for Virtual events with industry leaders
-
Trusted team of Journalists and Analysts Who can filter the signal from the noise better
More Stories
Peloton has appointed Amazon cloud exec as its new chief financial officer in the latest top-level change
Stock futures rise after weekly loss
Brent crude jumps above $120 a barrel after Saudi Arabia raised crude prices