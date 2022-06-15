Indianapolis Colts starts safety Kharry Willis, 26, announces retirement after 3 seasons in the NFL

Indianapolis – Indianapolis Colts start with safety Harry Willis He announced Wednesday that he is retiring after three seasons in the NFL to pursue his future at the department.

“With much prayer and deliberation, I have chosen to officially retire from the NFL as I seek to dedicate the remainder of my life to further advancement in the gospel of Jesus Christ, Willis, 26, Wrote in a post on Instagram. “I thank all my family, friends and those who have supported me on this journey so far, and I look forward to your continued support through the next phase of my life.

“I am excited and humble at the same time to pursue the holy call that God has given to my life which brings me so much joy and purpose. Thank you all for your support over the years…”

Willis, selected in the fourth round in 2019, became the team that kicked off a solid safety halfway through their rookie safety. He finished his career with 219 tackles and four interceptions while starting 33 of the 39 matches he played.

“We thank and appreciate Jarry’s contributions to the Colts on and off the field over the past three seasons,” coach Frank Reich said in a statement. “Kharry’s character, leadership and professionalism will be missed in our locker room as well as Sunday’s play. I admire and respect his decision to move on to the next stage of his life and service and my prayers will always be with him.”

The Colts had already taken up the safety stance at times out of the season. Signed veteran Rodney McLeod In free agency and choose Maryland Nick Cross With the 96th overall pick in this year’s draft. McLeod will likely have the inside track to start at Willis, with Cross as an expected long-term start there.