Indianapolis Colts remove star LB Shaquille Leonard from PUP roster

Indianapolis – Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard She is one step closer to returning to the field after off-season back surgery.

The Colts on Tuesday activated Leonard from the physically unable to perform roster as they submitted their moves to reach the initial roster of 53 players, enabling Leonard to avoid remaining on the roster in the regular season. Had Leonard not activated on Tuesday, he would have been required to remain on the PUP roster through at least the fourth week of the regular season.

And Colts coach Frank Reich predicted last week’s move on Tuesday, who said the team preferred to have Leonard on its active roster early in the season, if possible, because that would allow him to train.



“From our point of view, we really want to get him back there when he’s [medically] Reich said, “Even if he’s not ready to play, get him out of there [practicing]. And you can’t sign out if you’re using a PUP. You cannot participate in anything. So, we want to share it. At some point, even if he’s not ready to play, we should get him out of the PUP. Leonard was seen doing a practice session with his teammates before the end of the Saturday night pre-season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is another indication that he is closer to a comeback.

Leonard’s condition has been up in the air since June, when he underwent back surgery to address a nerve problem that was causing lower body pain. The problem was resolved, Colts says, but Leonard was rebuilding his strength after surgery.

The Ponies open their season on September 11th in Houston Texas.