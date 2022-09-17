September 17, 2022

Indianapolis Colts disqualify WR Michael Bateman vs Jacksonville Jaguars

September 17, 2022
Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Bateman He was excluded from Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it was announced.

And Pittman, the team’s top receiver, was recovering from a quadruple injury. He had nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in a week one tie against the Houston Texans.

Coach Frank Reich expressed optimism that Pittman will be able to play after he began experiencing pain on Wednesday and was left out of training.

The ponies had already disqualified the recipient on Friday Alec Pierce and the back Shaquille Leonard for this week’s match.

With injuries in violation, recipients Paris Campbell And the Ashton Doolin And back operation / receiver slot Nihem Heinz She could see increasing roles against the Jaguars. There may also be a greater workload for backwards running stars Jonathan Taylorwho had 31 pregnancies last week.

Indianapolis also raised the receiver Kiki Koti and kicker Chase McLaughlin To the active list of the training team.

McLaughlin, who was signed to the coaching staff on Tuesday with Lukas Havricekwill take over kicking duties against the Jaguar on Sunday.

McLaughlin, who is serving his second stint with the Colts after kicking off with Indianapolis for part of the 2019 season, will replace Rodrigo Blankenshipwho was ceded after a game-winning miss against Houston.

McLaughlin said he spent time on 10 different teams during his four years, making 75.5% of his attempts.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder contributed to this report.

See also  Indianapolis Colts remove star LB Shaquille Leonard from PUP roster

