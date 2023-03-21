Indiana became the second No. 1 seed to be knocked out of March Madness in consecutive days

(CNN) First, it was Stanford Cardinals – So, it was the Indiana Hoosiers.

March Madness certainly lives up to its name as Indiana becomes the second #1 seed to be eliminated from the women NCAA Basketball Tournament on consecutive days after losing 70-68 to the No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes on Monday.

Despite tying the game at 68-68 with a Yarden Garzon three-pointer with only eight seconds left, Indiana could not hold on as Miami forward Destiny Harden’s floater with three seconds left put the Hurricanes ahead as they managed to hold on. Until the last bell.

The upset result marked the first time a No. 1 seed had fallen before the Sweet 16 in the women’s division since 1998. That year, No. 16 seed Harvard was the first 16 seed ever to defeat a No. 1 seed (Stanford), while No. 9 Notre Dame beat Texas Tech in the second round.

According to ESPN, the top four seeds to lose in the men’s and women’s tournaments so far this year are the most combined higher-seeded teams to lose in the first two rounds since the men’s tournament expansion in 1985.

Miami, who will face fourth-seeded Villanova Wildcats in the next round, will enter the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1992.

“It still isn’t real,” Miami forward Lola Bendandi, who led the team with 19 points and seven rebounds, told reporters afterward. “When we finished the game, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe it.'” we are here. We are really here. “

Harden hits the game-winning ball against Indiana.

Miami’s big win over Indiana came one day after the school’s men’s team defeated the Indiana men’s team. According to ESPN, this is the tenth time for a program that has defeated the same school in both the women’s and men’s NCAA tournaments in the same year, and the third time both wins have occurred in the same round.

After Monday’s game, all of the Sweet 16 matches are set for women.

Top seed South Carolina will face No. 4 seed UCLA, No. 3 Notre Dame over No. 2 Maryland, while Ole Miss will face No. 5 seed Louisville and No. 6 seed Colorado with No. 2 seed Iowa. A spot in the Elite Eight.

Elsewhere, Miami will play Villanova, No. 2-ranked LSU will face Utah, and No. 4-ranked Virginia Tech and #3-ranked Virginia Tech will duel Ohio State with the 11-time NCAA champion.