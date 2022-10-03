October 3, 2022

India loses contact with Mars orbiter: reports

An illustration of the Mars Orbiter Mission in orbit around Mars.

India’s Mars Orbiter (MOM) mission may have finally reached the end of its operations after eight years orbiting the Red Planet.

Ground stations operated by Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Lost contact with the spacecraft. The exact cause is not yet clear. The orbiter may have run out of fuel, the MOM battery may have run out beyond its safe operating limit, or an automated maneuver may have cut communications, according to media reports.

