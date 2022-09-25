September 25, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Index – Technical Science – This year’s heat was caused by the power of five hundred Hiroshima atomic bombs

Arzu 2 hours ago 1 min read

A volcanic eruption on the island of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai in mid-January of this year sent 45 million tons of steam into the atmosphere in addition to gases and ash, increasing the humidity of the Earth’s atmosphere by 5 percent. The stratospheric cooling and surface warming effect of the event lasts for months.

The Tonga eruption was the most powerful eruption seen in recent decades. Its strength is five hundred Hiroshimas With a nuclear bomb Got it. The explosion was felt 260 kilometers away and produced an ash and vapor cloud up to 20 kilometers high.

Volcanic eruptions are usually associated with the cooling of the planet, and sulfur dioxide entering the upper atmosphere from them reflects some of the solar radiation. This effect is further exacerbated by large ash clouds. The 1991 eruption of Pinatubo in the Philippines caused at least 0.5 degrees of cooling per year.

441,000 tons of sulfur dioxide erupted from Tonga, only 2 percent of the eruption from Pinatubo. At the same time, a significant amount of water entered the atmosphere, which converts the energy of solar radiation into heat, and is lighter than other materials of volcanic origin, which is why it continues to spread in the air.

Large amounts of water may weaken the ozone layer by interfering with chemical processes, but there is currently no scientific analysis of what this effect is. Strong may

(Scientific alert)

See also  Index - Abroad - Russia's War in Ukraine - Index's Monday News Brief

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

“Come and die with us in the trenches” – Russian conscripts fought with the police

10 hours ago Arzu
9 min read

Car: Scary crash: Suspect left in police car parked on tracks, train arrives – video

18 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Saturday News Brief

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Technical Science – This year’s heat was caused by the power of five hundred Hiroshima atomic bombs

2 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Gasoline prices rise for the fifth day in a row

2 hours ago Izer
1 min read

Roger Waters, founder of Pink Floyd, has canceled concerts in Poland after statements related to the war

2 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

NASA delays Artemis 1 lunar rocket launch again as Tropical Storm Ian approaches | NASA

2 hours ago Izer