October 21, 2022

Index – Technical Science – Russians complain, war embargoes still seem to be working

The rate of defective copies of semiconductors from China has increased nineteen times, the Russian wrote Merchant Daily paper. According to the report citing an anonymous source, before the Russian military action against Ukraine, the rate of defective goods imported from China was 2 percent, but since then it has increased to 40 percent.

The war and the sanctions introduced because of it are making life more difficult for Russian electronics manufacturers, who are trying to get parts in the gray economy due to collapsing supply chains. On the other hand, Chinese sellers take advantage of their vulnerability and salt all the garbage on them.

as Register He also notes that all of this is completely incompatible with the picture of Russian-Chinese “friendship without borders” announced in February 2022. Although China does not support the war against Ukraine, it stands behind Russia in international politics and tries to take advantage of business opportunities arising from the situation, which from their point of view partially compensates for Western sanctions affecting Chinese companies. ZTE and Huawei.

Russian companies are not alone in their supply problems, as the war has left them reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic is recovering Global market. The West is trying to find a solution by starting local semiconductor production. Meanwhile, the Russian military industry is trying to develop home equipment instead of Parts not available due to embargoes, but due to the Western share of more than eighty percent of the most modern weapons, such methods are insufficient to maintain production.

(Register)

(Cover Image: (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

