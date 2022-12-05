Index – Tech – iPhone’s new feature saves lives

Within a month of implementation, Apple’s new, life-saving function has already been proven, thanks to which users can call for help even in areas with no field strength.

The satellite emergency SOS function was first demonstrated in Alaska, where it saved a man’s life. In the early morning hours of December 1st, emergency services in Alaska received a call about a man stranded on the road in a cold, remote location. Lacking connectivity, the man activated the satellite SOS feature on his iPhone 14 to report his location to authorities.

Rescue and search teams used incoming geographic data to find the person in trouble, who was successfully rescued — even though the area where the alarm came from was at the service’s limit: according to Apple, the satellite link doesn’t work well in places above latitude 62°, such as northern parts of Canada and Alaska. Macroomers.

As mentioned earlier by the code reported, Apple’s new, now officially life-saving feature, Satellite Emergency SOS, went live on November 15. With its help, users can send messages to emergency services outside of mobile and Wi-Fi coverage, and confirm their location to friends and family members with the Find My application when traveling outside the network without internet access.

Emergency calling via satellite connection is available on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices, currently only in the US and Canada, but from December the service should arrive in Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and France to be precise. The new functionality is free to use for now, but Apple plans to expand the service with a subscription model in the future.