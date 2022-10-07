Index – Sport – In Belgrade, Australians apologize to Djokovic

I got down on the 17th bus. When I asked when the Block 25 stop would arrive, the young man who called me laughed, “Aren’t you looking for Knoll Restaurant?”

Well, yes, Belgrade’s landmark is Novak 1, the restaurant that opened in the capital’s new quarter in 2009. (Today, the chain has expanded into one franchise, including the Novak restaurant in Újvidék.) When you get off the bus, big blue umbrellas immediately appear, and in five minutes it’s ten o’clock, and the restaurant slowly opens. . With shoulder-length hair, she wipes the tables on the terrace with a wet mop.

“Ah, you’re a Hungarian journalist from Budapest? I’m rad,” he offers hand Friendly, then apologizes because they’re about to open and have two more tables to clear. Then we go to a minimalist style, multi-room, gourmet restaurant. The walls are adorned with Knoll-photographs, family portraits abound, and trophies on display.

It’s just one part of the entire collection, Rad notes with a smile that the Louvre won’t be big enough to house it.

After He thought for a while and asked if I wanted to go into the club room – I like to call it the VIP room – only family members are allowed inside. What would it look like? No!

Rat already offers a cup of fine coffee. All but two of the tennis great’s 21 Grand Slam trophies can be found in the clubroom, not to mention the “little things” like the Shanghai Cup, the Davis Cup and the five-year-old Tour Finals Cup. There are also Orthodox symbols, for it is no coincidence that Djokovic is a religious man who is also the owner of St. Sava, donated by an Orthodox patriarch.

“He’s a great athlete, but an even better person,” says Rhett, who has held the restaurant’s manager position since June. – A special person whose family and country Serbia come before tennis. But he was not patriotic enough to look down on representatives of other countries. He has many friends who live in the former Yugoslavia, Croats, Muslims, Macedonians, Slovenians, Montenegrins. So he, himself, incorporates the former Yugoslavia in his person; His mother is half-Croatian, and his father has Serbian and Montenegrin blood in his veins.

By the way, Rade. The store manager was nominated to Djokovic in June, and he didn’t even have to participate in an interview because the person who nominated him was a family guarantee. Anyway, the 55-year-old is a versatile caterer who has also worked in the defense sector and speaks German and English well, having lived in Austria for a long time.

When the South Slavic War broke out in 1991, I moved to Austria instead because I didn’t want to shoot my Croatian and Slovenian friends, and they didn’t want to shoot me either, says our host.

I ask Rade if he can tell him the dream of Knoll’s restaurant.

Dream job? He asks back and thinks. “Yeah, let’s say that.” Being with him is wonderful and you can learn from him every moment. The way he behaves, the way he talks to people.

As guests come in they come to talk.

From everywhere – Rade spreads his arms. – From Argentina, Australia, everywhere. See this photo on the wall of Noel Maradona? There is not much similarity between them, because Novak lives an almost sickly healthy life, he is a vegetarian, his training is spartan, he does not have an extra tika on him, his everything is his family, Diego is self-destructive. Life, got fat, ate, drank, took drugs, had many affairs with women, but they respect each other because they are both special. Or so Maradona was. But none of them fit into any box.

Then Rad brings up a specific case.

Recently, an elderly Australian couple came here. For the past two years, Knoll has been unable to compete in the Australian Open in Melbourne because he was not vaccinated against corona. Neither the Australian government nor the tournament organizers allowed it. When two elderly Australians learned about the good deeds Djokovic had done in his life, especially during the epidemic, the five million dollars he spent to help the people of Serbia affected by the epidemic, or the fact that he opened up to the homeless in one of his restaurants, they were surprised. And the woman fell on her knees, folded her hands in prayer, and begged Nole to forgive the Australian government against her.

I also admire him and will not deny it. Rade says many respect him as a god. – I’m rooting for him to play longer, I think he has five years left. Until then, he will break every existing record, in fact, he will be so far behind the others that he will never catch up with the number of Grand Slam wins. For example, I am sure he will play the Australian Open in Melbourne in January.

My eyebrows go up and he reacts immediately.

Are you surprised? Don’t be surprised! He is ashamed of what the Australian government has done to him in the last two years.

I hear what the new world leader, Carlos Algarz, has to say.

He is a wonderful tennis player, but the store manager points to his head that Noel is stronger than him in a way.

No one can match him mentally, maybe only Rafael Nadal, but he has been injured many times. I’d also like to know when Rod last met Novak.

when Two weeks ago. Her brother Marko’s wedding took place then, but the wedding did not take place here, but on the island of Szveti Sztefan in the Montenegrin Riviera. Can’t keep it a secret here, this restaurant isn’t up to it. But this is where marriage was discussed.

Does Djokovic have any hobbies? Do you even have time for such a thing?

Why, he loves skiing, even if it’s a dangerous sport. And he excels in all ball sports, football, basketball, all of them. His sense of the world is amazing. And do you know where he goes every year? Next to Sarajevo, to Visoko. There are these pyramid-like shapes, and he always climbs them.

We can talk about Noel until the morning, but meanwhile the restaurant is starting to fill up and Rade is called to work.

It’s almost lunch time, and while I’m here, why not order a pljeskavica? Ten minutes later, mouth-wateringly flavored and fragrant scones made of beef, pork and lamb, and sobska salad are steaming in front of me.

It’s a separate zip code and 1,050 dinars – just under 4,000 forints – is a very friendly price for this dish.

As I wrestle with the Balkan cuisine, Rad whispers in my ear:

Srudjan came, don’t you want a photo? I will try to arrange.

Srdjan is none other than the father of Novak Djokovic who lives in Monaco.

(Cover photo: Rat, commercial manager of the restaurant. András Gáll / Index)