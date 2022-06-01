Index – Science – Why Do Not All Smokers Get Lung Cancer?

Smoking is one of the leading risk factors for lung cancer, and in the United States, tobacco products account for 90 percent of lung cancer deaths. With regard to domestic data: 2020 Census According to In Hungary, 28 percent of the population over the age of 15 smokes, putting us at the top of the EU list.

Prevention is better, that is, more than that, but many people deceive themselves into thinking that there is nothing wrong with smoking. They are sure it will not be lung cancer because “the neighbor has smoked all his life and never died in it”.

Yes, statistics show that many people survive lung cancer no matter how swollen it is, and science has long been exploring the causes. Now a new study with genetics explains and writes about lucky events Scientist.

Researchers have found that smokers and non-smokers develop fewer mutations in the cells that make up their lungs over time. Based on this, it seems that there are a lot of DNA repair genes that can protect against cancer even if you smoke regularly.

The study took genetic samples from 14 non-smokers and 19 mild, moderate and heavy smokers. Surface cells collected from participants’ lungs were sorted individually to measure mutations in their genes.

These lung cells can survive for years or even decades and accumulate mutations with age and smoking. Of all the cell types in the lungs, they are one of the leading causes of cancer

Says Simon Spivak, an epidemiologist and pulmonologist at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Inevitable mutations

Mutations in the human lungs increase with age, and smokers experience more significant DNA damage.

Smoking levels are associated with an increase in cell mutation rate, but not in strong smokers, where the change is enormous. According to Spivak’s study, highly resistant organisms were able to suppress the accumulation of more mutations – repairing DNA damage and eliminating cigarette smoke more effectively. This may explain why many smokers do not develop lung cancer for decades, but it can also explain why many non-smokers develop cancer.

Toxic tobacco smoke can cause additional cellular mutations in the lungs, but whether these mutations develop into tumors depends on the body’s ability to repair DNA or reduce DNA damage. These repair genes may be inherited, but their absence or dysfunction can lead to the development of tumors.

We now want to develop new testing methods that can adjust the new way of assessing the risk of lung cancer or measure the ability of detoxifying DNA.

Says geneticist John Wiz.

Factors that increase or decrease the risk of cancer are not only genes, but also environmental factors (diet, lifestyle, stress) that can lead to cancer. So if we do not know To exit About smoking – even if it is a completely definitive solution – at least make our way of life healthier and trust that we have the safety gene.

