On September 16, the new film by Oscar-, Emmy-, Golden Globe- and Tony-winning actress Viola Davis was released in US theaters. Woman is king. Unfortunately, there is no news yet about the Hungarian premiere, although we will also be interested in the story of the African Women’s Army. The Woman is king Firstly Experiment (a historical epic about strong black women) to present a black backdrop of European colonialism, but it didn’t go down well with American distributors at first, but Davies and director Prince-Bythewood fought hard to get the film made. will happen.

2018 is probably the most successful it’s ever been Black Panther The box office success was attributed to the fact that it opened the way for black cinema on the one hand and represented Akoji warriors in a Hollywood production for the first time on the other.

We don’t know many legends, myths and cultural trends in the black continent, think Afrofuturism, which is as interesting as the future of the turn of the century. This cultural-scientific trend explores the relationship between extraterrestrials and future Africa. And within 30-50 years every 3rd inhabitant of the earth will be African or of African descent, so more and more currents will emerge from the black continent. Viola Davis’ film is based on an old legend, but does it have a basis in reality?

From elephant poachers to professional killers

King Geso and his son Klele ruled from 1818 to 1889, marking the “Golden Age of Dahomean history”, an era of economic prosperity and stable political conditions. During their continuous war, the country’s male population dwindled significantly, so the time had come for women, who could legally replace men on the battlefield with the Akoji Amazon distinction. An elite of female warriors began to form as early as the 1700s, when King Hugpadja created an army of female elephant hunters.

Members of the Akoji were recruited from slaves, some of whom were captured as young as 10, often from poor or rebellious girls who had become pregnant for their families.

said Terri Ochiagha, an expert on colonial and post-colonial Nigeria at the University of Edinburgh.

All female warriors of Dahomey WhereNag, that is, they were considered the wife of the king: they lived in the palace next to the king and other wives, they were not allowed to have physical contact with other men, but they had a special position, they had access. supplies of tobacco and liquor, and had their own slaves.

To become one’s Akoji, he had to undergo intense physical and mental training. Akoji units were made up of five groups: gunners, elephant hunters, musketeers, razors and archers. Their main tactic was the raid: they would sneak into villages at or before dawn, take prisoners and behead those who resisted.

He sacrificed to them

Dahomey’s military dominance began to decline in the second half of the 19th century. An 1851 war with the Ekba tribe killed 2,000 Akojis, and King Klele’s campaign 13 years later also ended in failure. Meanwhile, colonialists also appeared: in 1863, the French declared the Kingdom of Porto-Novo a colonial protectorate, angering King Clale, who considered Porto-Novo a vassal of Dahomey.

The first war began on February 21, 1890. Then, to their great surprise, they came face to face with French female fighters. According to historian Lynn Ellsworth Larson, the wild, brave and powerful Amazons were considered savages, “not even approaching the image of a civilized woman.” (But let’s remember that the 19th-century European woman cooked and embroidered and nursed her husband in her tire dress.)

In the spring, they suffered a crushing defeat by powerful European artillery, followed by a two-year truce, but despite efforts to modernize their army, they finally lost the war in 1892. Last year, Princeton University economist Leonard Wandsekhon, who studies Akoji’s descendants, told the Washington Post that women’s central social role and equality disappeared with colonialism.

French colonialism proved to be detrimental to women’s rights in Tahomey, as colonialists barred women from political leadership and removed their educational and training opportunities.

Ironically, the French declared barbaric Africans backward, “civilized” them, and thus destroyed the rights of these early, unique women.

Navi, the last known surviving Akoji warrior, died in 1979 at the age of more than 100, but the traditions of the Amazonian army live on: descendants of warrior women share stories of their fearsome ancestors and old women’s bravery.

