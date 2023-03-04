Index – Science – South Koreans have grown over 15 centimeters

A hundred years ago the average height of a South Korean woman was 1.42 meters, which may seem low today, but in the past everyone was short, but in the last hundred years South Koreans have grown extra.

The Vox According to Scientists have been investigating for years what affects height. They primarily study the role of genetics and environment, and so far they have concluded that both factors influence who grows up to what extent. According to a long-established scientific explanation, genes can determine the maximum growth we can achieve during adolescence. But this is contradicted by the example of the South Koreans, who raised their country so much in a few decades that it actually grew.

Throughout history, better nutrition, vitamins, and prosperity have increased the average height of all people, and except in the last hundred years, people’s heights have not changed rapidly. A study of British soldiers during World War I found that better nutrition and a healthier environment led to a significant height difference in adulthood.

Twin studies show that about 20 percent of height differences can be attributed to environment.

In South Korea, the environment clearly affected the height of the residents, conditions at the beginning of the 20th century were far from rosy, the country was poor, the people were destitute. But within a few decades drastic economic and social development took place.

The country’s per capita GDP has risen from $158 in the 1960s to about $35,000 in 2021 (according to World Bank data), and food supply has increased from about 2,100 calories in 1961 to 3,300 calories in 2013. Although the two countries, if we remember, formed a state until the middle of the 20th century, not to mention that the North Koreans did not grow to that extent. A new political system, new economy and new centimeters greeted South Koreans.

But what is South Korea’s secret?

If this trend continues, South Koreans will overtake the famously tall Dutch, but what about a country like ours? Its success In the background? On the one hand, the connection of nature and technology, the close symbiosis of modern and traditional. South Koreans value their traditions and incorporate ancient healing methods, styles and worldviews into a modern and developed world view. They constantly strive to create a more comfortable and livable environment for themselves, and it is no coincidence that they created the first planned smart city, Songdo. Investment in innovation and research continues, which support green initiatives, but the fact that people here work more than 68 hours a week also contributes greatly to success.

South Korean robotization is a world leader: there are 710 robots for every 10,000 jobs, and their internet is fast. But life expectancy has increased incredibly: in seven years, the average life expectancy can be up to 90 years, which is associated with a healthy diet (lots of vegetables, tofu, spring water) – South Koreans have the lowest body mass index in the world.

In other words, if we want to live longer and be taller, let’s eat more vegetables, build robots, and work harder!

