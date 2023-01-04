Index – Science – Last living Apollo 7 astronaut dies

Walter Cunningham was the last surviving astronaut from NASA’s Apollo program, the first successful space mission. He died Tuesday in Houston, it said NBC News.

NASA confirmed Cunningham’s death in a statement, but did not provide a cause. The astronaut died at the hospital after the fall, his family said through spokesman Jeff Carr.

The mission of the Apollo mission, the first manned mission since the Apollo-1 disaster, was to test the redesigned spacecraft in orbit around Earth. In 1968 the mission was finally considered a complete success. After the Apollo-1 accident, the command module of the Apollo spacecraft was completely redesigned, and the manufacturer North American delivered the CSM-101 spacecraft, which underwent several ground tests. The mission is an eleven-day orbit around the Earth to test the systems and docking capability of the Command and Service Module. Development of the lunar spacecraft was delayed, so it was tested on later missions.

History was written

Apollo-7 was a milestone in many ways: it was the first manned Apollo mission, the first three-person American crew, the first manned launch of Saturn-IP, the first live television broadcast from space, and the last launch of LC-34 from the launch pad.

The test track commander is Wally Schirra, who was previously in space on the Mercury Program (Fifth Humans) Sigma 7 mission and the Gemini Program 6A mission. The other two astronauts were Dan Eisel and Walter Cunningham, both rookies.

Dan Eisel died on December 2, 1987 at the age of 57, and Wally Shira died on May 3, 2007 at the age of 84. Walter Cunningham was the last survivor of the mission.

He remained at NASA until 1971

Cunningham was a naval aviator from 1950 to 1951. degree in physics from the University of California and a Ph.D. He first worked at a university and then as a scientific researcher at the Rand Corporation, an American non-profit global political think tank. From October 1963, he began astronaut training in the third American crew. He spent ten days, twenty hours and eight minutes in space. After the first manned flight of the Apollo program, he was transferred to the Skylab program, where he was the director of crew selection. He retired from NASA on August 1, 1971 and went into business.

Walter Cunningham is survived by his wife Todd, sister Kathy Cunningham, and children Brian and Kimberly. In a statement, the family said: “The world has lost another true hero and we miss him dearly.”

(Cover photo: Walter Cunningham March 16, 2019. Photo: Omar Vega / Getty Images)