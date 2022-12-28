Index – Science – Do women or men spend more time in bed?

Sleep, its quantity and quality, largely determines our daily life, it affects our social and family relationships, work and even our own mood and health, however, in certain life situations, ages and circumstances, it is very difficult to make it. for us.

It was published in the journal Nature Communications A recent study And it backs that up, because according to the publication, sleep time decreases until the mid-thirties and remains low until the fifties.

Adults sleep an average of seven hours. But the amount of sleep time gradually declines in the early thirties, plateaus for about ten years, and then rises again in the mid-fifties.

But what could be the reason for this?

The answer is quite simple as most cases of insomnia are experienced between the ages of 33 and 54.

This is due to the daily stress, problems and tasks associated with raising children and working.

The amount of sleep people get each day greatly affects overall health, including mental health, cognitive ability and cardiovascular strength, although recent research suggests The quality of sleep is very importantThe period of sleep itself.

Of course, the change in average sleep time over the age of thirty is deceptive, but the decline is clear: women’s average nightly sleep time drops from 7.4 hours to seven hours after their 30th birthday, while average nightly sleep time among men this age is 7 instead of .3 hours, which is 6.8. reduced to hours.

Women sleep more

Although the quality and quantity of sleep is not the same for representatives of different sexes, according to research, women sleep longer than men, even a little.

Around the world, people sleep less as they age, but average sleep time varies by region and country. Some differences can also be seen by gender, with women sleeping slightly more on average than men in most countries

– About seven and a half minutes.

In Eastern European countries such as Albania, Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic, over-30s may sleep 20-40 minutes more, according to the study, which found different amounts of sleep for each region. In Asian countries including the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia, people in this age group get significantly less sleep per night than their contemporaries in Southeast Asia.

(Cover image: Mert Alber Tervis / Getty Images)