Index – Overseas – New Russian Swan completes its first flight

The all-new Tu-160M ​​Russian supersonic military-to-air missile has developed its first aircraft, state-owned Rostek news service reported on Wednesday.

The plane took off from the airport of the Dupolev airline in Kazan, part of the United Aircraft Manufacturing Company (OAK) within Rostock. The flight took place at an altitude of 600 meters and lasted about 30 minutes. Tupolev’s test pilots maneuvered to check the aircraft’s stability and control. Victor Minaskin, the plant’s chief pilot, told MTI that the plane was “fantastic”.

OAK CEO Yuri Sliuser said the proportion of upgraded systems and equipment in the Tu-160M ​​missile carrier reaches 80 percent. The official called the aircraft one of the largest projects in Russian aircraft production, which required not only the modernization of production facilities but also the “creation of a fundamentally new digital environment”. Many aeronautical design offices are involved in the production of digital documents.

Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Gyenis Manturov said the Tu-160 could become a carrier of new types of weapons, including test weapons, in the future. According to the head of the ministry, the entire production cycle of the rocket carrier has been restored, but is already in the M version. The aircraft received upgraded engines, upgraded control systems, navigation systems and weapons control systems.

Soviet with variable wing geometry, referred to as the white swan You-160-is Modernization aircraft reconstruction project in the form of Tu-160M ​​(NATO code blackjack) He decided in 2015 Russian President Vladimir Putin. As a result, their design documents have been fully digitized, vacuum welding technology for titanium products has been restored, production of aircraft airframes has resumed, and new collaborations have been established from the metallurgical, aerospace, mechanical engineering and advanced industrial companies. Instrumentation.

The Tu-160 supersonic strategic bomber launcher, in conjunction with the Tu-95MSz, forms the basis of Russia’s long-range aircraft and space fleet. Long-range nuclear and conventional targets are designed for destruction. The Tu-160 is the largest supersonic aircraft in military aviation history.