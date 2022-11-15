Index – Meanwhile – I’m sure you’ve never seen a funny little owl shooting a terrifying stare

A British artist’s newly painted images show the hustle and bustle of London’s iconic streets from the last century’s history. Seventy-seven years after the end of the war that reshaped Great Britain, a picture shows how society has returned to normal, where comedian Charlie Chaplin and his wife Oona can be seen standing on the roof of the Savoy Hotel in the 1950s. At the time, the movie star was on a six-month visit to the island nation. Another photo shows the pre-World War II Ludgate Circus, decorated for King George V’s Silver Jubilee in 1935, with St Paul’s Cathedral towering in the background.

These updated images were colored by Paul Doherty, an artist based in Stratford, London. “I love history, and I’ve always loved the idea of ​​what the photographer must have seen with his own eyes at the time the photograph was taken,” Paul said. If they had a choice, color would be chosen instead of the black and white that almost everyone has. I think photographers like to see their photos in color. I like the vibrancy and I think we can identify with the color more because it’s more authentic. It gives something very important, which is realism and added meaning.”