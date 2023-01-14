Index – Meanwhile – Annette Perez knocks out Alegos in 23 seconds

As he said, he likes to sit down with his two fellow musicians and discuss things.

Meaning ended in loss Black Train’s return concert in January, which was first talked about by the band’s singer Mohammad Fatima. A huge crowd at the Papp László Budapest Sportarena roared to the band’s songs last week, but few in the audience attended the party with free guest or courtesy tickets, which put the trio in a financial situation – they decided not to play their May show, all at once. They dissolve.

A few days ago, LL Jr. talked about how sorry he was that the case came to light, and his co-star Pete talked about what happened now:

I don’t deny that this concert was the peak of my career, but financially I was at the lowest point because I put everything into it. However, it was more important to me that the three of us sat down at the same table again, discussed what had happened, and then stood up as friends. The musical attraction between us is as strong as a strong magnet

– He said that blink The musician adds:

“We don’t hold each other responsible for what happened, but the organiser. He should have come together and dealt with the situation and informed us in time that the tickets were not selling like that.