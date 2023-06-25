Index – Interior – Due to Brussels, snails have invaded Hungarian gardens

This year, agroinform.hu reports that there are more nudibranchs than in recent years. According to the paper, the toxicological classification of the active ingredient metaldehyde has changed due to one of the European Union’s regulatory measures limiting the use of plant protection agents, making it difficult to protect against snails.

As a result, from July 31, 2021, the conditions for the purchase of snail-killing products containing this active ingredient have been tightened, which means that their free circulation has stopped.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that there are no other effective products for the fight against snails.

Istvan Hunyadi is the president of the Chamber of Engineers and Herbalists of the Hungarian Plant Protection Association. For Agroinform He said: “We have received reports that the number of homeless snails has increased dramatically in some parts of the country. A few years ago, we named the Spanish slug as the main pest among the slug species, but today it is not just this species, but slugs in general that are damaging garden plants. We have had a mild winter and the last few weeks of rain and humidity. Because of the weather, they are overgrowing. Also, the natural enemies of this pest (for example, toads) are disappearing”.

I would like to add that it is said that the Spanish snail does not like any animal species that might be its natural enemy. The possibilities of manufacturers are limited and unfortunately, by tightening the availability of the active ingredient metaldehyde, we have reached the end of the possibilities of chemical protection.

István Hunyadi added.