Index – Interior – Alert issued in sixteen districts

On Thursday, a humid and foggy morning is expected, but during the day, mostly sunny weather is expected in most parts of the country, with fog and low-lying clouds getting stuck in some places. Significant precipitation is expected, maximum in the morning, morning misty drizzle. Air movement will not be significant, it says time film.

Maximum temperatures are around 20-22 degrees in sunny areas and less than 20 degrees in foggy areas for long periods.

According to the medical weather forecast, there will be no weather in the country on Thursday, but as a result of high-altitude warming, migraines, fatigue, concentration and lethargy may occur in people who are sensitive to heat.

Subsequently, the National Meteorological Department has issued a first level, lemon yellow alert for 16 districts due to dense fog. Due to dense fog, visibility may be a few hundred meters

insect,

Paranya,

Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén,

head,

Kyor-Mosen-Sobran,

Hajdu-Bihar,

serious,

serious, Komarom-Esterkom,

Nograd,

Somoji,

Chabolx-Chatmar-Perec,

Jas-Nagigun-Solnok,

Dolna,

iron,

Vesframe

and Jala district.

Visibility is expected to gradually improve everywhere by Thursday afternoon, they write.

It will be cold next week

Friday morning will be humid and foggy at many places with a chance of drizzle at some places. Cloudy and sunny periods may alternate during the day, and there may be permanently dark areas in the northeast. Rain is not expected yet. Winds will be weak and moderate. In the afternoon, temperatures are expected to be around 15-23 degrees, with cooler weather expected in cloudy areas.

There will be no change this weekend either. Mornings will be humid and foggy at many places, and sunny weather will prevail over most of the country during the day, but fog and stratus will remain for longer periods. In these areas, the maximum temperature is 14-15 degrees, in other places it is 18 to 23 degrees. Air movement is still not significant.

Slightly warmer than average fall weather, humid and foggy mornings will continue into early next week. Based on the latest forecast, Wednesday will be cold.

(Cover photo: Pedestrians during a foggy autumn morning in the forest of Debrecen on September 28, 2022. Photo: Tibor Ola/MDI)