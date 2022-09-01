Index – Homeland – Victor Orban announces hiatus is over with another beard pic

“They rang the bell”. At its entry A photo was released by the Hungarian Prime Minister. In the photo, she is sitting in a kitchen, holding the national game, and she captioned the photo: “Recess is over”. However, the beard era is not over yet: the prime minister’s beard still blooms white, and instead of a suit with a washed shirt, he still wears a Hawaiian-style shirt – the independence of the Hungarian prime minister is not over yet. Still.

As we wrote, according to an informant close to the prime minister, it has been a “difficult year” for Viktor Orban, which has made him tired and exhausted, which is why he needs For a long rest. First theOn August 7, the manager of a restaurant on the island of Prague shared on his Instagram page Photographet, the Hungarian Prime Minister can still be seen clean-shaven with an impressive figure in a summer shirt. A day later, On August 8, a Croatian journalist He saidWhen the motorboat used by the prime minister broke down, Viktor Orban was taken ashore with his wife and a bodyguard.

Recently at a restaurant on the island of Pakleni near the town of Hvar They came together for a film Croatian President Zoran Milanovic and Zsolt Nemeth, one of Fidesz’s founding members last week, chair the parliament’s foreign affairs committee. Posted a photo together The With a bearded Viktor Orban.

The evolution of Viktor Orban’s beard In this article We investigated. In this, we also recall that Viktor Orbán spoke in more detail about his habit of wearing a beard in a 1996 interview with Santer Friederikes after the regime change, in which he called 2-3 weeks of facial hair fashionable.

The Hungarian prime minister posted his last public photo without a beard on August 7 Dallas, CPAC 2022 He added the photos to his folder on his social media page.

