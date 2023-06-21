Index – Homeland – Peace in Russia-Ukraine war looks hopeless, but how to proceed?

By admitting to the abduction of Ukrainian children, Vladimir Putin has essentially canceled all debate about who is responsible for the ongoing war, Péter Tarjányi said on a recent broadcast of Frontline. The defense policy expert also said Russia’s leadership wants to push for peace because what has happened so far can be heralded as a victory. At the same time, losing one-fifth of our eastern neighbor would do little to help Ukraine and the West’s interests.

Peter Darjani A front row In this week’s broadcast, he insisted that Volodymyr Zelensky’s support was 30 percent at the beginning of the war, but now it is 85-90 percent. He added: It also shows that Ukrainians are satisfied with the work and attitude of the current leadership, but at the same time they expect them to continue with the same patriotism and patriotism, otherwise they will soon lose their popularity.

Peter Tarjani said there were no signs the parties would reconcile in the short term.

The expert stressed that the war could end in several ways: the UN would establish a neutral zone between the two countries, as happened in Cyprus; Peacekeepers may be established or a military line may be established as in North and South Korea. According to the third scenario, the current Russian leadership and the fall of Putin could end the conflict.

Peter Tarjani emphasized: Although the armored forces of the Russian army were previously considered one of the strongest in the world, they have now been proven to have lost more than 3,000 vehicles. Ukraine is mostly waiting for the moment of the total deployment of Western weapons, when Russia will no longer be able to cover its losses, and therefore it will become more vulnerable.

Among other things, broadcasting also discussed:

the strategic importance of demolishing the Noha Kahovka Dam;

Could there be similar attacks on the territory of Ukraine;

What were the difficulties in procuring ammunition from the West;

Cyber ​​warfare and espionage in war.

(Cover image: Peter Tarjani. Photo: Tímea Karip / Index )