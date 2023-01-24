Index – Homeland – Gergely Gulyás: A joint European army is conceivable

Gergely Gulyás, the minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office, visited Felvidek on Hungarian Culture Day and gave an almost 20-minute interview. Today is 7to do According to Gergely Gulyás, there are many reasons for the cultural success of Hungarians. He defines talent as one of these, but what he thinks is the Hungarian language, which is unique and unique, as well as very rich and varied.

According to the head of the ministry, if more people understand and speak Hungarian, discussions about Hungary will be more objective.

Unfortunately, there is no reason to assume that the participants in these debates against us will strive for objectivity, but some truths are less likely to be avoided.

Gergely Gulyas said.

Our place is where we are

When asked where Hungary’s place is in Europe, he answered where we are. As he said, one of the objectives of the restructuring is to become a member of the European Union and NATO.

As disappointed as we are with the EU, we don’t see a better alternative today

– said the head of the ministry.

Examining the question from a different perspective, he came to the conclusion that Hungary’s place in Central Europe, in terms of values ​​and worldview, was clear among the countries most affected by communism.

Brussels could do lasting damage to the EU

According to Gergely Gulyás, the conflicts between Budapest and Brussels are difficult to resolve because Brussels abandoned the principles of law long ago, and there are only power struggles. According to the minister, this is the biggest risk for the EU, because “if the law and the agreement cannot be accepted as a common basic rule, if everyone does not adhere to this – especially as the defender of the group. Agreements – this will be permanent and irreparable damage to the EU.

During the time of the Iron Curtain, there were more political differences between countries than before, but social differences were not as great as they are today, he emphasized. “Western Europe has now outgrown all the traditional values ​​that bind society together, and Europe was built long ago.”

Today, the biggest problem in Brussels and most Western European countries is that although they talk a lot about tolerance, they are fundamentally intolerant and cannot accept their own social development. They haven’t even left their roots

– Gergely Gulyás insists that we should be proud that we do not follow the social development path that Western countries have set for themselves. The minister believed that Europe could no longer deviate from this path.

The minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office believes that a common European army is conceivable because this does not mean that countries will dissolve their own forces and form a common army.

As he pointed out, Europe plays an important role in the world economy, but militarily the same is not true.

One of the reasons for the military weaknesses is NATO, which reflects the decisive presence of the United States in Europe. Another such reason is that it is not possible to create a common force in Europe that does not eliminate national armies, but in some conflicts – here there is no Russian-Ukrainian war. – intervention.

(Cover photo: Prime Minister Kerkeli Gulyas gives a speech at a ceremony organized on the occasion of the Hungarian Culture Day in Dunaserdaheli on January 22, 2023. Photo: Bodnar Poklarka / MTI)