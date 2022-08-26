Index – Game – “Should everyone laugh at us?” – The glass was full at the match

The Chinese women’s volleyball team played against Iran at the Asian Cup in the Philippines on Thursday, where they played the entire first set wearing masks.

The Chinese volleyball team wearing face masks during their Asian Cup match against Iran caused outrage on Asian social media platforms. For many, the glass is full, and they believe that this time China has gone too far with the zero-covid policy, as they have put not only the athletes’ performance at risk, but also their health.

Many are voicing their opinions on the Chinese social networking site Weibo. One of them wrote: “Is health or performance more important? We need to take responsibility for our athletes.” Another asked:

How much longer will this epidemic prevention farce continue? Should everyone laugh at us?

China played masked throughout the first set as Iran won 26-24. Subsequently, the Chinese took off the mask and won the match with a convincing performance (25–19, 25–10, 25–13). 3-1So they have won four out of four matches and continue to lead their group.

The According to the BBC The Chinese Volleyball Federation apologized after the meeting, blaming their poor decision on inexperience.

In a public apology posted on Weibo, before the match, there were reports that several players had symptoms of the coronavirus, and according to some rumours, other teams were struggling with similar issues. That’s why they asked their own teammates to wear masks.

(Cover Image:

(Ted Algibe/AFP)