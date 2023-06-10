Index – Foreign – Zelensky announced: the Ukrainian counteroffensive has begun

Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the launch of a long-announced Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces at a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday afternoon.

Counter-offensive and other defensive actions are underway

said the President of Ukraine. Zelensky did not reveal more details about the current phase of the counteroffensive, reports A BBC. Ukrainian troops are said to have advanced with long-range strikes against Russian targets in the east, near Baghmut, and in the southeast, near Zaporizhia.

Independent analysts were already talking about the possibility of a counterattack by the Ukrainians, but they themselves denied this at the time. The news of a counter-attack has already been confirmed by the Russian side, particularly Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We can say with certainty that the Ukrainian offensive has begun,” the Russian president said on Friday.

Zelensky also responded at a press conference on Saturday, calling Putin’s words “interesting,” the BBC reported.

It is important that Russia always thinks that it does not have much time. The Ukrainian military leadership is in a better mood, they tell Putin

Zelensky said.

What can be learned about the attack?

Apart from restoring territorial integrity, the clear objective of the Ukrainian military is to maintain the country’s Western support by achieving military victories.

Ukrainian troops include special assault units trained in Western weapons and NATO tactics. Russian military bloggers report heavy fighting from the Zaporizhzhya region. This is an area that experts have long considered a potential target for a counterattack.

The aim of the offensive is for Ukrainian forces to cut off the land route linking Russia to the Crimea peninsula, while cutting off a key Russian supply route.

Another goal could be the liberation of Melitopol, which Russian forces had made the capital of the occupied territories. More and more news appeared from various sources about Western weapons appearing on the battlefield. Ukrainian forces have already deployed Panther 2 tanks to the southeast during the counteroffensive, and they are also actively testing American and British combat vehicles. Fighting is expected to intensify in southern and eastern regions of Ukraine.

