Index – Foreign – Vladimir Putin suffers from Parkinson’s disease and pancreatic cancer, according to British spy documents

According to recently released British intelligence documents Vladimir Putin He is actually suffering from early-stage Parkinson’s disease and pancreatic cancer, reports The Sun. There has long been speculation about the health of the 70-year-old Russian leader. Western intelligence says he is in serious trouble, while others believe he has a full medical team following him to carefully monitor his every breath.

The About a Russian leader Sir Richard Dearlove, the former head of the United Kingdom’s intelligence agency, said his problems would require him to be sent to a sanatorium and to leave Russia by at least 2023.

Recently, it was believed that traces of intravenous therapy were found in his wrist, which is related to the fact that many media outlets previously wrote that the Russian president has cancer, and the immense pain associated with it is alleviated by intravenous therapy.

They cover it all the way

The page In emails seen by Russian intelligence close to the Kremlin, Putin was diagnosed with early-stage Parkinson’s disease and pancreatic cancer. But according to some sources, he has prostate cancer.

I can confirm that he has been diagnosed with early stage Parkinson’s but it has already progressed. This is a fact that is denied and hidden in every way

Russian security services said Introvert In email. At the same time, he said, Putin was regularly given strong painkillers and steroids to prevent the spread of pancreatic cancer. Not only does this cause the Russian president great pain, but he also believes that he knows that his face is swollen and that he has memory problems because of it.

However, Kremlin officials have always denied any wrongdoing on the part of the president. And Putin was proud of his “strong man” image. But his behavior during his official involvement in the Ukraine war and the clues that observers believe they have seen suggest otherwise.

There has been speculation for a long time

It’s no wonder that Vladimir Putin’s every move is followed with prying eyes by the press, as he often makes strange or obscure moves in front of the cameras.

In April, he held a conference table with one arm for 12 minutes as if he couldn’t maintain his stability. There are those who believe that this is how Putin hid his trembling hands.

Other times, the news is according to the Secret Service of Ukraine It was not the Russian president who traveled to Tehran, but only for a doublet. Kirill Budanov, the head of Ukrainian intelligence, believes that the video about Putin is not really Putin.

The Russian prime minister is seen staggering down the plane’s stairs and limping off the last step.

Some people think it is healthy

However, there are those who vehemently deny that Vladimir Putin’s health has deteriorated. One of them was Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who repeatedly tried to deny the speculation. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, no one looking at Putin would think there was anything wrong with his health.

However, despite the growing number of suspicious symptoms, none of their claims have been proven, just as no one can be sure that Vladimir Putin is actually sick.

(Cover photo: Vladimir Putin on October 14, 2022. Photo: Contributor / Getty Images)