Index – Foreign – Van der Leyen and Macron ask China to negotiate with Putin

According to French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, China plays an important role in building peace in Ukraine, so they concluded talks with Chinese leaders on Thursday, with a demand that Beijing help restore peace in Ukraine.

Both Macron and van der Leyen expressed their hope to pressure Russia to open talks on the Ukraine conflict. After the meeting, he told the media. Speaking ahead of the talks, van der Leyen said:

With interdependence and a long shared history, China is of great importance to Europe.

But he added that EU-China relations had become more complex in recent years and that “aspects of these relations should be discussed”.

He told Xi Jinping, the president of the European Commission, that if Beijing provided arms to Russia, it would greatly affect relations between the EU and China and would be against international law.

China’s first person said the French president’s visit would indeed bring new impetus and create a better environment for Beijing’s relations with Europe, and told von der Leyen that he would speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “when the time and circumstances are right.” “There will be.

At the start of their 90-minute bilateral meeting, Macron drew Xi’s attention to the fact that “the war in Ukraine has dealt a major blow to international stability” and that he trusts China.

Bringing everyone back to the negotiating table.

Hszi said the first priority is to establish a ceasefire, and action should be taken against any further escalation of the situation. Xi explained that the Ukraine crisis is not an issue between China and the EU, and that China will continue to play a positive role in promoting peace talks.