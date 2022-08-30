Russell Keykey, who held a press conference via video link in Geneva, warned: “The safe is deteriorating and could break or explode at any moment. During the period from October to December, unpredictable currents and strong winds increase the chances of disaster”.

The World Organization has repeatedly issued urgent appeals for donations to avert the worst environmental disaster.

A million barrels of oil can spill into the ocean

Only $14 million is needed to implement the rescue plan. About $66 million in donations have been collected so far HUF 52 billionas Disaster prevent it. Most recently, Yemen HSA Concern pledged $1.2 million. At the same time, only ten million dollars were transferred to the accounts of the UN, which could not sign contracts with the companies involved in technical recovery.

Safer, near the port city of Ísza Rász, has been bankrupt since 2017 due to the ongoing civil war in the Arab country. According to MTI, experts have repeatedly said that the shipping time is up Environmental bomb:

If crude oil enters the Red Sea, Yemen’s Red Sea fisheries could be destroyed, and cleanup of the sea could cost about $20 billion.

Built in Japan, the ship was sold to the Yemeni government in the 1980s. The vessel currently holds one million barrels of oil and has missed annual maintenance since 2015.

According to Geeky, nothing on the board works anymore. A small crew from a neighboring ship tries to stop the worst, but money is needed to drain the oil to a safer ship.

“If we don’t act, there will be a shipwreck and disaster. It’s not a question of if, but when,” Keiki said.