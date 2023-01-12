Index – Foreign – The United States has the possibility of using nuclear weapons

“The United States reaffirmed its firm commitment to defend Japan in accordance with Article 5 of the Treaty on Mutual Cooperation and Security Assurances using all (military) capabilities, including nuclear weapons,” the statement said. In a document.

They refer to the treaty’s article that each side considers military aggression against its ally as a threat to its own national security and has the right to intervene. The report clarified that the participants in the current meeting in Washington discussed in detail the issues related to placing Japan under the US nuclear umbrella.

Also, Washington was newly renamed Deployment of a marine unit Can command the area with advanced reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities, and can pose a major threat to enemy ships.

America’s clear goal is to prevent China from attacking Taiwan and nearby Japanese islands.

The notification is out within a month Japan He presented his new national security plan. As Index has previously written, the Asian country is engaged in an arms drive not seen since World War II, is doubling defense spending and moving away from its pacifist constitution due to the growing threat of regional rivals, including China.

Are we living in the Cold War again?

The Cold War lasted from 1947 to 1991 and was fought between the world’s two leading superpowers, the United States and the Soviet Union. Among other things, this era is known

It was during this time that the nuclear threat was confirmed.

The possibility of great powers solving problems with nuclear bombs often arises. The Russo-Ukrainian conflict also raised the possibility Vladimir Putin will win the war with nuclear weaponsBut the US report may be cause for concern.

nuclear deal

As is known, Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, the United States, China, Russia, France and Great Britain and Germany, agreed in 2015 with the help of a deal to gradually ease economic sanctions against Tehran. Return for curbing Iran’s nuclear activities.

However, US President Donald Trump canceled the nuclear deal in 2018 He leftand re-imposed sanctions on Tehran, which Iran has since revised Accelerated Uranium Enrichment.

Last March, a deal between Tehran and US President Joe Biden came close to re-entering life, but Negotiations stalled. Tehran is like that He made a request And in this

It asks the United States to guarantee that no US president can ever renege on the deal.

Joe Biden can’t guarantee that, because he exists nuclear deal A non-binding political agreement rather than a binding legal agreement. Tehran has demanded that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps be removed from the U.S. list of foreign terrorist organizations, which Biden also opposes.

However, in August They met in Vienna Senior Iranian and U.S. officials are working to renew the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but expectations of a major breakthrough have been contested on both sides.

With the continued threat of nuclear weapons, the risk of humanity approaching an unprecedented nuclear war increases, which could have catastrophic consequences. More than five billion people will starve to death According to a study.

(Cover photo: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin shakes hands with Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada in Washington on January 11, 2023. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP)