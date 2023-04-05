Index – Foreign – Tamás Menczer: Hungary does not support Ukraine’s accession to the EU or NATO…

Tamás Menczer pointed out that Ukraine’s EU and NATO integration is hindered because since 2015 they have been continuously taking away the existing and acquired rights of the Hungarian national community. He emphasized that in education, culture, journalism and other areas of life, the Hungarian language cannot be used as before.

The Hungarian position remains the same, with regard to the EU and NATO, which requires a consensus position in the integration process.

He registered.

He said that Hungary will not support Ukraine’s integration into the Union or NATO until the previously existing and taken-for-granted rights of the Hungarian national community are returned.

He also said that the most important thing is to avoid a conflict between nuclear power Russia and NATO, the world’s strongest military alliance. It was tantamount to World War III, which he insisted should be avoided at all costs.

In the event of World War III and nuclear escalation, not only will they lose, but we will all perish

He declared.

A year before the deadline, he confirmed that Hungary would reach a 2 percent GDP ratio based on NATO’s defense spending. By now, the rate of growth has already reached 20 percent. He said it only applies to nine NATO member states, which shows how reliable a military ally Hungary is.

Fins are cheeky

The Foreign Secretary was asked about Finland’s joining the European Commission’s proceedings regarding Hungary’s child protection law at the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Tamás Menczer pointed out: The Hungarian position regarding Finland and Sweden is that we want to continue building bilateral relations based on mutual respect, which is a basic condition for Hungarian support during NATO accession. See also Olaf Scholz addressed the German people

The Finns were supported by Hungary and had already joined the military alliance. Later they joined the case against Hungary, showing that “our Finnish friends still have a lot to learn when it comes to fairness”.

To complain until I achieve something, and then immediately turn your back, that is not what a decent person does, they gave a certificate about themselves, not about us – assessed the Secretary of State. He noted that all of this was not independent of Finland’s ruling parties losing elections.

Hungarian children will be protected no matter how many join the case

He declared.

He pointed out that there is still a discussion with the Swedes – they expect some reassuring words and gestures from them in the future, that they want to cooperate with us on the basis of mutual respect in a federal system.