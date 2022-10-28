October 29, 2022

Index – Foreign – South Korea is on full military alert

Arzu 42 mins ago 1 min read

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the missiles were fired from the Dongcheon area of ​​North Gangwon Province, four days after both countries issued warnings. scenes handed over to each other’s direction.

Our army is on full alert

JCS said in a statement that South Korea has stepped up security measures while working closely with the United States. According to the US military’s Pacific Command, the missile launches did not pose a direct threat to the US or its allies. Reuters.

However, “they talk North Korean Against the threat and destabilizing effects of weapons of mass destruction and missile programs. After the incident, the nuclear embassies of South Korea, the United States and Japan held telephone consultations, saying the missile launch was a provocation and a UN threat. Korean Foreign Ministry said.

Such actions by North Korea will only lead to stronger security cooperation in the region and abroad.

– says the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. South Korea Its 12-day military exercise, which also involved US troops, ended on Friday. On Monday, nearly 240 South Korean and US warplanes will begin a large-scale joint military exercise called Vigilant Storm.

