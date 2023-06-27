Index – Foreign – Sergey Lavrov: Emmanuel Macron wanted to deal a fatal blow to Russia

“French President Emmanuel Macron saw an opportunity during the Wagner uprising to implement the threat inherent in the experiment. He wanted to deal a fatal blow to Russia,” said Sergey Lavrov. Russian government on television. According to the Russian Foreign Minister, the French President shared the position of the United States when he spoke about the full justification of continued support for Ukraine, and they are monitoring the events of the Wagner uprising, see the divisions, the weakness of the army. and Russian leadership in developments.

Macron saw an opportunity in the rebellion, a situation he thought would allow Ukraine to strike a strategic blow against Russia, and NATO leaders strongly insist on this.

Sergey Lavrov said. According to the Russian Foreign Minister, during the uprising, the French president, like Ukrainians and the Western media, was part of the machine working against the Kremlin.

As President Vladimir Putin explained in his speech on Saturday, the military, economic and information machinery of the entire West has turned against us.

Lavrov added.



Wagner leader Evgeny Prigozhin also spoke



Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the mercenary force, delivered a message for the first time at the end of the Wagner group’s rebellion. The Wagner chairman released an 11-minute audio message in which he says no one from the group he leads disagrees with the deal with the Russian Defense Ministry, which would have required the Wagner group to be terminated on July 1.

Yevgeny Prigozhin made it clear they were not rebelling against Vladimir Putin as his troops marched toward Moscow. They do not want to overthrow the Russian leadership.

The purpose of the march was to avoid Wagner’s demise and to hold the officers responsible for the many blunders in the special operation.

Prigozhin said. The Wagner leader regrets that they attacked the Russian Air Force, and the Wagner convoy turns back because they want to avoid bloodshed, they don’t want to kill Russian soldiers.

We marched to express our protest, not to overthrow the government

The Wagner leader added.