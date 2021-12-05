Index – Foreign – Russian and US foreign ministers shouted at each other

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made little difference at a dinner at the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Defense and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

During a snack on December 1, the Ukraine issue, which had been an important issue between Moscow and Washington for some time, was discussed, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg was not in a friendly situation as he had been hardened by Russia the previous day. You pay for itIf it attacks Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg sources, Lavrov spoke at dinner

What led to Independence Square in Kiev and the persecution of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych was nothing more than a conspiracy.

He added that NATO and the European Union were seeking to suppress and intimidate Russia.

Flinken responded that Yanukovych’s soldiers had shot dead more than 100 peaceful protesters and that NATO was a security alliance. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dimitri Guleba has given his approval.

All this was said to have happened with a little bit of diplomacy.

The next day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Marija Zharova called for rumors that Blingen and Kuleba had recovered Lavrov well, and that Washington’s foreign ministers were embroiled in controversy.

Russia early next year Invasion Against Ukraine.

According to the Washington Press, Moscow will do this in three steps with 175,000 troops: