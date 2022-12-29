Index – Foreign – Putin puts an end to speculation

It may have seemed for a while that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not back down from peace talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on November 16 talked about, based on information received from Western countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin is now ready to hold direct talks with Ukraine. Later, however, it emerged that the Russian president would only use the negotiations to buy time to settle his positions. Make up for the shortcomings of his armybefore launching another attack.

On December 22, Vladimir Putin again said the Russian Federation was ready to end the war, but Kiev and its Western allies reportedly did not want to participate in the talks, which he said was a way out for his geopolitical enemies. He put pressure on his country. Mihajlo Podoljak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said that Russia does not want to negotiate an end to the war, but is trying to avoid responsibility for crimes against Ukraine.

Moscow launched one of the largest missile strikes of the war

With Russia launching a barrage of missiles at Ukrainian cities, peace talks seem unlikely. The Bloomberg In one of the biggest missile strikes of the war, the Russians continued their campaign to destroy civilian targets, while Moscow scuttled last-ditch negotiations to end the war.

In the tenth major attack since September, Vladimir Putin’s forces fired 69 cruise missiles, Ukrainian military chief Valery Zalusnyi said. Ukraine shot down 54 of them and disabled 11 Iranian-made drones.

🧵This morning, Russia launched 69 missiles all over Ukraine, targeting civilian infrastructure, including 54 ante été interceptus par la defense antiairienne 🇺🇦. 40% of residents of Kyiv region and 90% of LV are without electricity. Stand with #Ukraine 👇 pic.twitter.com/bWUrFhQX7h — Stand With Ukraine (@UkraineStand) December 29, 2022

On Thursday, Russia targeted the electricity infrastructure of several key cities, including Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and the northern cities of Kharkiv and Sumy. Missiles fired from strategic bombers and Russian ships over the Black Sea knocked out 90 percent of power in Lemberg, a city near Ukraine’s western border with Poland, and caused massive power outages in southern Odessa, local officials and military reports said.

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down at least 21 missiles over Odessa and all 16 missiles aimed at Kiev. Five more were neutralized in the South Mykolayiv region. That’s in addition to 420 Russian missiles and 430 drones shot down by Kiev forces since Moscow began mass fire in September.

You can’t see where the light is at the end of the tunnel

Belarus reported a separate incident Shot down by Belarusian air defense Around 10 a.m. local time on Thursday, an SZ-300 Ukrainian missile. Belarusian state news agency BelTA earlier reported that a Ukrainian SZ-300 anti-aircraft missile had crashed on Belarusian territory. According to a statement published on the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense, the Belarusian air defense shot down a Ukrainian missile, fragments of which were found in a field near the settlement of Harpaha, near the Ivanovo district of Brest County.

Kyiv is ready to hold direct talks with Moscow only after Russia comes to trial for war crimes, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview that Russia is not ready to do anything like that.

