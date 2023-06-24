Index – Foreign – Oceangate founder’s wife’s ancestors died on the Titanic

The Titanic, which has been missing for the past few days in the Atlantic Ocean, was set adrift over the weekend for the Titanic’s 4,000-meter-deep wreck with five people on board: Oceangate founder Stockton Rush, tech mogul Shanzada Dawood and his son. Suleiman, along with billionaire Hamish Harding and Titanic expert French diver Paul-Henri Narjolette. The search for them lasted several days both on the surface and in the water. Although rumbling sounds were detected in the sea, no sign of Titan was found until Thursday, when a remote-controlled vehicle spotted a debris field on the sea floor within the search area. The remains came from the Titan, which is believed to have first collapsed and then been torn apart by the pressure of the deep sea, leaving no one on board to survive.

As you know, the Titanic disaster, which claimed 1,500 lives, is one of the most interesting disasters in the world, so it is not surprising that many people are still fascinated by its story. The more affluent are willing to pay 250,000 dollars – almost HUF 84 million at the current exchange rate – to see the wreck of the ship that sank on April 15, 1912 – which, as we now know, has its own dangers. Only 710 of the Titanic’s passengers survived, and according to reports in recent days, Wendy Rush, wife of Stockton Rush, founder of Oceangate, the manufacturer of the Titanic submarine, is a descendant of two of the passengers. The ocean liners Isadore and Ida Strauss perished in the disaster.

They hugged as the water covered them

From archival documents It changed, Wendy Rush — who has visited the wreck of the Titanic three times in the past three years — is the great-granddaughter of Isadore and former Macy’s department store co-founder Ida Strauss. OceanGate’s founding wife is related to the family through one of Strauss’ daughters, Minnie Strauss, who married Dr. Richard Weil in 1905. They later had a son, Richard Weill Jr., whose child, Dr. Richard Weill III, gave birth to Wendy Rush. Isadore and Ida Strauss were rich, so they bought first-class tickets on the Titanic, and both lost their lives in the disaster. But Aida would have had a chance to survive.

Some survivors have reported that Ida Strauss did not want to board one of the available lifeboats – crews rescued women and children first – but instead stayed with her husband of forty years. The couple was seen embracing on board the Titanic, which sank in icy waters. Isadore’s body was finally found at sea weeks after the sinking of the Titanic, while his wife’s body was never found.

Coincidentally, their story was also adapted into the 1997 film Titanic, which features an elderly couple lying in bed holding each other while the cabin begins to fill with water around them. These scenes can be seen in the video below:

Mysteries in the Deep

Last month, the first full-scale digital record of the Titanic was completed using deep-sea mapping. The submarines spent more than 200 hours surveying the length and breadth of the wreck, and took more than 700,000 images from all angles. Based on these, it is clear that the ship’s bow, along with the anchors and deck rails, was in good condition, while the stern was completely destroyed. Statues and ornaments are scattered around the ship, and its ostentatious appearance is a thing of the past. However, the finished video gives hope that 100 years later, it will be possible to find out which part of the ship collided with the iceberg. According to an expert, it didn’t happen on his side like we saw in the movies.

The tragedy of the Titanic filled researchers with curiosity for decades, and until 1985 it was believed to have sunk in one piece, so different plans were made on how to raise it from there. The theory was turned upside down when a sunken ship was first spotted at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. Over the past years, countless attempts have been made to record it, but due to cloudy water and poor visibility, videos have not been able to give a complete picture of the Titanic.

A depth of almost 4,000 meters is a challenge. There are strong currents and do not touch anything to avoid damaging the wreck

– explained Gerhard Seifert, an employee of the Magellan Company, which created digital recordings of the ocean liner in collaboration with Atlantic Productions.

As Atlantic Productions’ Andrew Geffen noted, many had already visited the cruise ship, but most brought cameras that could only capture low-resolution footage. As he said, now that all the rivets and details of the ship are recorded, science can be used to determine what really happened to the Titanic.

It takes a long time to see these details, but there are new results every week

– he said.

Aren’t you hitting the side of the iceberg?

In most films about the Titanic, the ocean liner was depicted as having hit an iceberg, the friction on its side had cut a large hole, and as the water flowed in, one half of the ship began to sink. It sank and then broke in two. However, 65-year-old researcher Parks Stephenson has a different opinion about how the accident happened, more precisely that the iceberg hit the ship.

I have more and more evidence that the Titanic did not hit the iceberg on its side as all the pictures show. In fact, he ran on ice that was hidden under the water. A London magazine first wrote about this situation in 1912. We have yet to hear the true story of the Titanic

– He explained He added: “There is still much to be learned from the ruins, which are the last living witness to the disaster. He has stories to tell.

However, the Titanic, lying at the bottom of the ocean, will not be in its current state until the end of time as it has been colonized by iron-eating bacteria. In 2006, it was estimated that the ocean liner would collapse completely within 50 years, leaving only the internal, more durable structural components.

