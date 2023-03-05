Index – Foreign – Mass starvation threatens North Korea

Concerns are growing over North Korea’s chronic food shortages, with multiple sources this week suggesting that death by starvation may be imminent.

According to Lucas Rengifo-Keller, an analyst at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, trade data, satellite images and assessments from UN and South Korean officials all show that food supplies have fallen “below what is needed to meet minimum human needs.”

According to Rengifo-Keller, even if they are equally divided Food – This is unimaginable in North Korea, where the elite and the military are the priority – “there will be more deaths from hunger”.

South Korea recently announced what it believed were cases of starvation in parts of the neighboring country. Although it is difficult to present concrete evidence to support the country’s quarantine claims, some experts are skeptical of the assessment.

According to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, almost half of the North Korean population was malnourished before the Covid pandemic. Three years of closed borders and isolation further worsened the situation.

In a sign of frustration at the situation, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un this week held a four-day meeting of workers to discuss overhauling the country’s agricultural sector, calling for a “fundamental overhaul” of agriculture and state economic programs. as well as strengthening government control over agriculture.

However, according to various experts, Pyongyang has only itself to blame for the problems. During the pandemic, the country has stepped up efforts to isolate itself, erecting a second layer of fence along a 300-kilometer stretch of its border with China and reducing what little cross-border trade it has access to.

Various experts say the root of the problem lies in years of mismanagement, and that Kim Jong-un’s attempts to increase state control only worsen the situation.

Money goes to rocket tests

Last year, North Korea conducted more than 70 missile tests, including several intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests, in violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

As Rengifo-Keller notes, it is not in the head of state’s interest to see the unofficial trade of the past re-emerge under this dynastic regime. “The regime does not want a thriving entrepreneurial class that could threaten its power”.

Missile tests since then have been a Kim frenzy. The driver continues to refuse help from his neighbors.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin A CNN“This problem can only be resolved if North Korea returns to the negotiating table, accepts our humanitarian offer to North Korea and makes the best decision for the future,” he said in an interview last week.

Prime Minister Han Doksu told CNN on Thursday that the situation is “deteriorating, our intelligence shows, because it’s clear that their policy is changing… the president wants to dictate food distribution by the state.”

Seoul’s Unification Ministry has pointed out that Pyongyang continues to focus on its missile and nuclear programs instead of feeding its own people.

The result could be disastrous

Seoul’s Rural Development Agency believes that North Korea’s crop yields last year were 4 percent lower than the previous year due to flooding and bad weather.

Rengifo-Keller fears that the culmination of these effects, combined with the regime’s misguided approach to economic policy, could have a devastating effect on already-affected populations.

These people have been malnourished for decades, the country is underdeveloped, and all signs point to the situation getting worse, so surely it won’t take long for the country to slide into famine.

he said.

(Cover photo: Shoppers at a grocery store in Pyongyang on September 11, 2019. Photo: Kyoto News/Getty Images)