July 4, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Tuesday News Summary

Arzu 32 mins ago 1 min read

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Criticized severely The Georgian authorities’ practice in the case of Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili was that Tbilisi did not allow him to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that Kiev is determined to take a “tough but fair measure”: Kuleba announced that on Tuesday morning he invited the Georgian ambassador for a “proper dialogue” with him.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Georgian authorities to hand Saakashvili over for medical treatment. According to the Ukrainian president, Kiev’s partners should come to Saakashvili’s defense. He believed that the life of the former president of Georgia was in danger.

Saxvili was the President of the Republic of the Caucasus between 2004 and 2013. He spent eight years in exile in the United States and Ukraine, where he was, among other things, governor of Odessa and Zelensky’s officer in charge of reforms. In 2018, he was sentenced to six years in prison in his home country and was detained in October 2021 when he secretly returned to Georgia ahead of municipal elections.

MTI wrote that the former president has denied the charges leveled against him and considers his conviction to be a political vendetta.

See also  World: Ukrainians recapture a city near Kharkiv

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

You can also visit the most beautiful places for less money – we show you the best local routes in Europe

9 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Monday News Brief

17 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

Index – Economy – Hungary asks EU for one-year extension of sanctions exemption

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Tuesday News Summary

32 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

It looks like Twitter-like themes for Instagram will launch on July 6th

33 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Indiana Jones 5 Box Office Crash reveals a new menace to nostalgia raiders

35 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Direct imaging of Jupiter’s younger brother

42 mins ago Izer