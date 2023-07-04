Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Tuesday News Summary

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Criticized severely The Georgian authorities’ practice in the case of Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili was that Tbilisi did not allow him to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that Kiev is determined to take a “tough but fair measure”: Kuleba announced that on Tuesday morning he invited the Georgian ambassador for a “proper dialogue” with him.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Georgian authorities to hand Saakashvili over for medical treatment. According to the Ukrainian president, Kiev’s partners should come to Saakashvili’s defense. He believed that the life of the former president of Georgia was in danger.

Saxvili was the President of the Republic of the Caucasus between 2004 and 2013. He spent eight years in exile in the United States and Ukraine, where he was, among other things, governor of Odessa and Zelensky’s officer in charge of reforms. In 2018, he was sentenced to six years in prison in his home country and was detained in October 2021 when he secretly returned to Georgia ahead of municipal elections.

MTI wrote that the former president has denied the charges leveled against him and considers his conviction to be a political vendetta.