In a video message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded that former Georgian (former Georgia) President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is in prison for abuse of power, seek medical treatment abroad. Head of State of Ukraine emphasized: Kindness is important as Christmas approaches, what happens to Saakashvili does not apply to Georgia.

Zelensky believes the 54-year-old politician should be taken to a Ukrainian, European or American medical facility to receive proper treatment.

Saxvili was the President of the Republic of the Caucasus between 2004 and 2013. He spent eight years in exile in the United States and Ukraine, where he was, among other things, governor of Odessa and Zelensky’s officer in charge of reforms. In 2018, he was sentenced to six years in prison in his home country and was detained in October 2021 when he secretly returned to Georgia ahead of municipal elections. The former president has rejected the allegations leveled against him and termed it as political vendetta.

Last week, Chakasvili went on a hunger strike after his health prevented him from allowing a court hearing of his release petition via video link. He finally ended his hunger strike after a few hours at the request of the members of the European Parliament. Georgian officials say Saakashvili is faking it to force his release.