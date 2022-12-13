Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Tuesday News Brief

Russia can begin withdrawing its forces from Ukraine by Christmas and show it is capable of abandoning aggression, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address to leaders of the G7 group of the world’s most advanced economies on Monday. connection

We recommend that Russia take a firm, substantial step toward the diplomatic solution often talked about in Moscow. The holidays celebrated by billions of people are coming: Gregorian Christmas, New Year’s and Julian Christmas. This is a time when ordinary people think of peace, not aggression. I suggest that Russia at least try to demonstrate that it can deter aggression. An internationally recognized withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine this Christmas would be right.

Zelensky explained.

He also said that if Russia withdraws its forces from Ukraine, it will ensure a ceasefire.

I hope you will support our call as it is of universal interest. It is also part of our peace plan. The aggressor must leave. It will certainly happen, and I see no reason why Russia should not do it now at Christmas

said the President.

He also suggested that the G7 countries convene a special summit to decide how and when to implement the points of the peace plan proposed by Ukraine.