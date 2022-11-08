Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Tuesday News Brief

The CNN A Russian military unit has written an open letter to the governor of the Far Eastern Russian region over the deaths of many of their comrades in a poorly planned attack in Donetsk.
Soldiers of the 155th Russian Marine Regiment sent a letter to the governor of the coastal border region located at the southeastern tip of Russia. The article was published on Monday on the Russian military blog (Russian The insider According to a Telegram channel called the Gray Zone near Wagner).
It was written in the letter
General Muratov sent us back into a pointless war [Rusztam Muradov az orosz Keleti Katonai Körzet parancsnoka – a szerk.] and his fellow fighter Ahmadov. As a result of the “thoroughly” planned attack by the “big commanders”, we have lost approximately 300 people including wounded, dead and missing in the last four days. That is our army.
In the letter, the aforementioned Ahmadov tried to cover up losses and feared that he might be held responsible for falsifying official data. According to the soldiers, the commanders took this step because they wanted to score good points in the eyes of the Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov (Muratov promised that Akhmedov might be awarded the Hero of Russia).
At the end of the letter, they asked the governor of the coast line
How long will ordinary men like Muratov and Akhmatov be allowed to plan military operations to get their rewards at the cost of many lives?
