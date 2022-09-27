Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Tuesday News Brief

On Tuesday, the Japanese Foreign Ministry summoned Russia’s ambassador to Tokyo, Mikhail Kaluzin, to voice his opposition to the arrest by Russian authorities of Japanese ambassador in Vladivostok Motoki Takunori on suspicion of espionage.

In his press conference, Japanese Chief Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno called the Russian suspicion baseless and expected Tokyo to apologize over the matter.

He also drew attention to the “fear-inducing” behavior of Russian officials during the interrogation, and said the treatment also violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Monday that it had detained the embassy on September 22 during a spying operation, after which the Russian Foreign Ministry called on Motoki to leave within 48 hours.

According to information, the consular officer was caught trying to get information for money about cooperation between Russia and an officially unnamed Asia-Pacific country. In addition, the FSB says, the Japanese wanted to obtain data on the impact of Western economic sanctions against Moscow on the region’s economic situation.

Motoki – who is expected to return to Japan on Wednesday – pleaded guilty according to video testimony shared by the FSB, MTI wrote.