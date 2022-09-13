Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Tuesday News Brief

In order to guarantee the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, it is necessary to fulfill three basic conditions, official Kyiv is ready to agree: the end of the Russian occupation of the facility, the demilitarization of its territory and the return to the control of Ukraine, said Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Spokesman Oleh Nikolenko.

The diplomat was responding to reports by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Raphael Croci at a press conference in Vienna on Monday that Ukraine and Russia had seen signs of an “agreement to establish nuclear power”. “Safety and Security Zone” under Russian occupation. Around a nuclear power plant.

Guaranteeing the nuclear security of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant will be possible only after the end of the occupation, when the facility is demilitarized and returned to the control of Ukraine. All efforts of the IAEA should be aimed at achieving this goal. No other solution will force Russia to stop its dangerous game

– According to MTI, Nikolenko stressed.

The situation at the nuclear plant came into focus in early August, after the Russian military shelled the plant and its surroundings. Russia rejects calls to demilitarize the facility, saying it needs to “protect” it from provocations and blames Ukraine for the shelling. After their visit to the plant, IAEA experts confirmed in their report that Russia had sent “soldiers and combat vehicles and equipment” to the nuclear plant.