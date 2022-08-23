Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Tuesday News Brief.

Ukraine concluded an informal alliance with several European countries on August 22, Interfax-Ukraine reported Subcarpathian.Ma. With this agreement, they want to strengthen international support for Ukraine. Estonia, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia are mentioned as members of the informal alliance. He added that advisers to the heads of state and heads of government of the countries concerned visited Kyiv on Monday, where the head of the presidential office, Andriy Jermak, received the diplomats.

According to the newspaper, the alliance was launched by Kiev: the objective parties can negotiate primarily on security issues, but also on economic sanctions and the security of Ukraine. the future About its guarantees are also discussed. Andrij Jermak said that they will be in touch every month via video conference and that more countries would like to join the initiative.

Regarding arms exports, Germak said support would not only decrease, but also increase.

This month he envisioned publishing the recommendations of the Germack-Rasmussen Committee in document form, in which they gathered their recommendations regarding guarantees for Ukraine’s security.

According to the report of the Ukrainian news channel TSN, according to what was said at the meeting, representatives of foreign countries are ready to help Ukraine on the military and humanitarian fronts and loudly declared that they have no doubts about victory. Ukraine.

“We informed our colleagues about the situation ahead and the need to make our successes even bigger. We talked about the continued pressure of economic sanctions and future security guarantees. Your success is our success,” the President’s Office said.

The channel also released a recording of the press conference following the meeting, in which Christoph Aldous, the diplomatic director of the Office of the President, also appeared. According to the record, he looks at the microphone at 37 seconds.

Update:

Office of the President of Ukraine to your website According to the uploaded statement, while many countries have pledged their full support to Ukraine, the Polish ambassador, for example, Kristof Altus said that Ukrainians protect Europe from tyranny and will therefore help the Ukrainian people until victory.

“Our hearts are always open to our Ukrainian friends. We will support all refugees who come to our country, but we will do everything for those who want to return to Ukraine.

Index contacted both the government and the president’s office about what was discussed at the meeting and Hungarian participation. We will update our article once we get their responses.