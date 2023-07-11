Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Tuesday News Brief

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Vilnius on Tuesday that Ukraine would receive a positive message about its path to NATO membership.

According to Stoltenberg, Kiev can expect even more military assistance, as well as easing formal conditions in favor of a new form of cooperation in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, called the NATO-Ukraine Council.

The first meeting of the council will be held on Wednesday. Stoltenberg noted

Ukraine has come a long way since we decided in 2008 that the next step would be NATO membership.

The Secretary General added that in his opinion, Ukraine has become very close to NATO, which is why he considers it timely that this should be reflected in NATO’s decisions.

The General Secretary also pointed out

NATO would make it clear that Ukraine remains a member of the alliance and is not obligated to follow the Membership Action Plan, which would be a very strong and positive message from NATO to Ukraine.

He also said that the results of the NATO summit on Ukraine will be complemented by bilateral and multilateral support systems.

US National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan also spoke favorably of Ukrainian membership prospects to journalists who asked him. While NATO members agree that Ukraine cannot join the alliance while war breaks out on its territory, they differ on how quickly and under what circumstances that would happen after the fighting ends.

Stoltenberg in Vilnius

Russia’s nuclear demagoguery is reckless and dangerous.

He stressed that allies are vigilantly monitoring Moscow’s actions, but so far they have not seen any changes in Russian nuclear behavior that would require changes from NATO’s side.

Speaking about Sweden, the NATO Secretary General said on Tuesday that he was certain that Turkey would no longer oppose Sweden joining the alliance. Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on Monday to immediately send a protocol on Sweden’s NATO accession to the Turkish parliament.

Jake Sullivan indicated on Tuesday that the United States is ready to deliver long-sought F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. US President Joe Biden has expressed his support for the handover.