In May, Ukraine lost more than 16,000 people, more than 400 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, as well as 238 artillery pieces and mortars, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told a command teleconference on Tuesday.

According to MTI, all of this is comparable to data from April, Sojku said, when the Russian side estimated more than 15,000 people, 430 tanks and armored vehicles and 225 guns and mortars. According to him, Ukrainian aviation losses have also increased sharply, which amounted to 8 aircraft and 277 drones in April, already 16 aircraft, 5 helicopters and 466 drones in May.

In the past month, Russian air defense intercepted 196 missiles of the US HIMARS multiple missile system, as well as destroyed 29 British Storm Shadow maneuver aircraft and 16 US HARM anti-radar missiles, the head of the ministry said. According to his account, the Russian military monitors the volume and routes of Western military equipment and weapons exports to Ukraine and attacks them if they are identified.

In recent days, he said, large caches of Western weapons had been destroyed in Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil and Mykolaiv, and a US Patriot air defense missile system had been hit in Kiev. Shoigu reiterated Moscow’s position that providing Western arms to Ukraine prolongs hostilities but cannot affect the outcome of the “special operation.”

He complained that the Ukrainian side, with the weapons of NATO countries, continues to carry out terrorist attacks against social facilities and Russian citizens. He reiterated that the Russian Armed Forces will respond strongly to these Ukrainian armed actions. He recalled the May 22 attack in Russia’s Belgorod region, when a Ukrainian subversive group lost more than 70 members.