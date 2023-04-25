Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Tuesday News Brief

No major Ukrainian counteroffensive is expected until the big mud dries up. Small-scale spying operations continue on both sides, defense and security policy expert Ferenc Kaiser told InfoRádio.

He explained that the front lines in the war in Ukraine since November 2022 have remained largely unchanged; The Ukrainians then succeeded in recapturing the area around Kherson, and the Russian bridgehead on the west bank of the Dnipro River was destroyed. Since then, the Russians have been trying to advance with limited success in Donetsk — Bahmut has been under siege for 10 months — and the Ukrainians are waiting for it to dry up. Rasputica, meaning mud.

As long as there is so much mud, it’s not really good to attack from a military point of view, because the technology will get stuck in the mud. Heavy equipment bury itself, even tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. And what is immobile on the battlefield is destroyed in seconds. That is why the Russians have failed to advance in this muddy season

– The expert outlined For InfoRadio.

He also touched on what appeared in recent press reports that Ukrainian special operations forces crossed the Dnieper south of Hersoniss along with a handful of speedboats. Since the 240-kilometer-long and 23-kilometer-wide reservoir is “in the area”, it cannot be crossed by a major operation, and the bridges have already been blown up by HIMARS systems that have fallen into hands. Ukrainian army on the Dnyipro river.

“A possible attack north-northeast of the reservoir, the Russians are preparing there” Ferenc Kaiser added, then said: