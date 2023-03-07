Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Tuesday News Brief

Russians brutally executed a Ukrainian prisoner of war, the incident was filmed and uploaded to the Internet. This record also caused displeasure on the Russian side, who also did not want to believe that their soldiers had committed such an act.

We wrote briefly the other day about Volodymyr Zelensky’s reaction to this video. Since then, it is clear who the victim is.

The recording (linked at the bottom of our article) was probably recorded by a Russian soldier’s body camera. The video shows an unarmed Ukrainian POW puffing on his cigarette and chanting “Glory to Ukraine”.

As the Russian soldiers screamed to kill him, they shot him with their machine guns and put some bullets into his body.

Since then, the victim has been identified in post-war blogs as Timofij Sadura and is 40 years old.

Breaking: A Ukrainian hero who shouted "Glory to Ukraine" before being killed by Russian soldiers has been identified by his sister. Tymofiy Shadura, 40, was captured near Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

The BBC According to Chatura, he disappeared during the fighting in Donetsk on February 3, so he may have been a prisoner of war. According to Alalata, Ukraine’s 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade confirmed that he was indeed seen in the video, and that he was last seen near Bahmut.

The case caused a stir on Russian and Ukrainian social media. The execution was protested on some Russian sites, while others came up with the explanation that they thought it was recorded.

The latter suggested, among other things, that the Ukrainians may have killed a YuCrane dressed him in uniformDeed, A captured Russian soldier Or the victim may have left the Ukrainian country. Meanwhile, on the Ukrainian side, they have already erected a war hero and a monument to the executed soldier.

1/ Yesterday evening, I was locked out, so I couldn’t talk about it, but today I want to officially salute Timofey. #Chatura From the 30th Mechanized Brigade.

May his brave soul rest in peace now.

Hero #Ukraine

Hero #Ukraine

